EUR/USD: unmotivated around 1.1800

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1813

The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully around 1.1810, holding near its daily low and down daily basis from a yearly high of 1.1845, with investors unmotivated by latest data coming from both shores of the Atlantic. The EU July Markit manufacturing PMI came in at in at 56.6 from a flash estimate of 56.8 and June final reading of 57.4, still indicating strong growth in the region, despite the pullback, while Q2 preliminary GDP came in at 0.6%, in line with market's expectations. In the US, personal spending rose as expected by 0.1%, while personal income stood flat in June, not good news for the US. Inflation figures, however, ticked higher, preventing the greenback from falling short term, but not enough to put it on the bullish track. Core annual PCE inflation rose by 1.5% in June, matching May´s revised figure but above the expected 1.3%.

Ahead of the release of US manufacturing PMIs, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the price is above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicator are retreating modestly from overbought readings, not enough to confirm an upcoming bearish move. Nevertheless, the pair needs to break above the mentioned high to return to the bullish path, with next resistances then at 1.1870 and 1.1910. Below 1.1780, on the other hand, the pair could correct lower, with the next intraday supports at 1.1750 and 1.1715, former relevant highs.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1750 1.1715

Resistance levels: 1.1845 1.1870 1.1910

