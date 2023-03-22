EUR/USD : Twenty five points rate hike on the table, but the surprise is lurking

The exchange rate remains in an extremely limited range of fluctuation in the last hours little below of 1.08 level as traders they expect with interest today's decision by the fed to increase interest rates by 25 basis points , but mainly the Fed's chairman speech and possible messages regarding the Central Bank future intentions .
Bets are heavily concentrated that the increase will be 25 basis points as the latest developments with shocks in the United States banking system due to high interest rates have troubled Central Bank officials and most likely will prevent them from taking the difficult decision to increase the rates by 50 basis points.
The US currency had recently been strongly in the spotlight especially after the aggressive statements of President Jerom Powell a few weeks ago which had created the prospect that today's decision would be to increase interest rates by 50 basis points.
Several macroeconomic data and especially the strong labor sector in the United States supported this outlook in order to limit the high inflationary pressures that remain despite the significant drop in oil and natural gas prices.
The latter i believe will be the catalytic factor that will allow Fed officials to decide relatively more easily a less aggressive rate hike as the decline in energy prices creates significant prospects that inflation will soon be contained.
Οn today's agenda, in addition to the crucial Fed meeting which certainly stands out, we also have speeches from European Central Bank officials.
Οther than repeating the latest pattern on reassuring the European banking sector I don't expect anything special from these speeches.
Yesterday's market behavior confirmed my thinking as captured in yesterday's article as indeed the Euro before the 1.08 level showed signs of fatigue and further upside for the European currency was limited.
For today , decision to raise interest rates by 25 points its almost full discounted , but always it contains the possibility of surprise and for this reason a wait-and-see attitude is the best thought before the Fed's meeting.
