Key Highlights

EUR/USD broke the key 1.2000 support zone and extended its decline.

GBP/USD settled below the 1.4000 support and declined towards 1.3800.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained momentum after it broke the 1.2000 level. There was also a close below the 1.2000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair even broke the 1.1955 support zone and traded towards 1.1900. It is currently consolidating losses, with an immediate resistance at 1.1940.

The first major resistance is near the 1.1955 level (the previous support). The main resistance is now forming near the 1.2000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2113 high to 1.1892 low.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.1880. Any more losses could lead EUR/USD towards the 1.1840 support zone.