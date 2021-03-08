Key Highlights
- EUR/USD broke the key 1.2000 support zone and extended its decline.
- GBP/USD settled below the 1.4000 support and declined towards 1.3800.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained momentum after it broke the 1.2000 level. There was also a close below the 1.2000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
The pair even broke the 1.1955 support zone and traded towards 1.1900. It is currently consolidating losses, with an immediate resistance at 1.1940.
The first major resistance is near the 1.1955 level (the previous support). The main resistance is now forming near the 1.2000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2113 high to 1.1892 low.
On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.1880. Any more losses could lead EUR/USD towards the 1.1840 support zone.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.77 amid US stimulus-led upbeat mood
AUD/USD is back on the bids above 0.7700, cheering the risk-on mood fuelled by the US stimulus passage. Impressive China’s trade figures and a broadly weaker US dollar also underpin the aussie. The surge in Treasury yields, however, could limit the renewed uptick.
Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).