Key highlights

EUR/USD started a major decline from well above 1.1350.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1200 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD technical analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained below the 1.1280 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The bears gained strength for a move below the 1.1220 support. The pair even declined below the 1.1200 support. It is now consolidating losses above the 1.1120 level. If there is a downside break, the pair could continue to move down.

The next major support is near the 1.1050 level, below which it could test 1.1000. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 1.1180 level.

The first major resistance is near the 1.1200 level. A close above 1.1200 could open the doors for a steady recovery wave towards the 1.1250 level.