Key Highlights
- EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.0750 support.
- It is facing many hurdles near 1.0750 and 1.0800 on the 4-hours chart.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair declined below the 1.0800 support zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
There was also a close below the 1.0750 support zone. Finally, it tested the 1.0660 support zone. The current price action suggests more chances of a drop below the 1.0620 and 1.0600 support levels.
The next major support is near the 1.0550 level. If there is a downside break, the pair could decline towards the 1.0500 level. Any more losses might call for a test of 1.0420.
On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.0720 level. The next major resistance is near the 1.0750 level. A clear move above the 1.0750 resistance might start a steady increase towards the 1.0800 resistance zone.
Titan FX is registered and regulated in New Zealand under FSP388647. Our global headquarters and operational hub is located in Auckland, New Zealand.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6900 amid US-Sino woes
AUD/USD is trading close to the 0.6900 level, undermined by the market’s cautious mood in Monday's Asian trading. The US Dollar keeps the upper hand on US-China geopolitical woes and pre-US CPI anxiety.
USD/JPY attempts to refresh four-day high above 132.00 as US Inflation hogs limelight
The USD/JPY pair is hovering near its day high around 132.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset is expected to refresh a four-day high above 132.00 as investors are extremely risk-averse ahead of the United States inflation report and airborne threats near the territory of the United States.
Gold retreats towards $1,850 amid US inflation woes as mystery object inspired fears
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains depressed around $1,860 as sour sentiment underpins the US Dollar rebound during early Monday. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the fears surrounding the US-China ties, as well as anxiety ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January.
Five altcoins above 200-day MA that could explode soon, ranked best to worst
TRON (TRX), Enjin (ENJ), Solar (SXP), Ontology (ONT) and Cosmos(ATOM) are the five altcoins that show promise of an explosive performance in the upcoming days.
CPI: The wrecking ball
Given the hawkish tone to last week's Fedspeak, all eyes will be on Tuesday's CPI report for January. Traders will think a more robust CPI print would look less like a one-off and more like part of a trend, which could have a more pronounced impact on the market's view of the terminal.