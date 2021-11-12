-
EURUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.1600/10 worked hitting first support at 1.1530/20. The break below here was a sell signal initially targeting 1.1430/20, which is being hit this morning as I write. Some big profits this week in the pair.
-
USDCAD through 1.2510/30 for a buy signal targeting 1.2590, which has been hit this morning. Outlook remains positive.
Daily analysis
EURUSD outlook negative & hopefully you are back in to shorts on the break lower, as we target 1.1430/20 then 1.1380/70, probably as far as 1.1350/40.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.1510/30 on any bounce. Try shorts with stops above 1.1550.
USDCAD hit the target of 1.2590 & outlook remains positive. Above 1.2600 look for 1.2645/55 today.
First support at 1.2480/70 with the best buying opportunity at 1.2435/25. Stop below 1.2410.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
