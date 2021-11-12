EURUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.1600/10 worked hitting first support at 1.1530/20. The break below here was a sell signal initially targeting 1.1430/20, which is being hit this morning as I write. Some big profits this week in the pair.

USDCAD through 1.2510/30 for a buy signal targeting 1.2590, which has been hit this morning. Outlook remains positive.

Daily analysis

EURUSD outlook negative & hopefully you are back in to shorts on the break lower, as we target 1.1430/20 then 1.1380/70, probably as far as 1.1350/40.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.1510/30 on any bounce. Try shorts with stops above 1.1550.

USDCAD hit the target of 1.2590 & outlook remains positive. Above 1.2600 look for 1.2645/55 today.

First support at 1.2480/70 with the best buying opportunity at 1.2435/25. Stop below 1.2410.