The EUR/USD pair moves sideways as the Dollar Index seems undecided in the short term. Today, the currency pair could register sharp movements around the ECB. The European Central Bank is expected to maintain its Main Refinancing Rate at 0.00%. Still, the ECB Press Conference and the Monetary Policy Statement could really bring high volatility on all markets. Also, the US Unemployment Claims are expected at 205K in the last week versus 200K in the previous reporting period. The fundamentals could be decisive, that’s why you have to be careful.
From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD is trapped within the symmetrical triangle and between the 1.0641 and 1.0757 levels. In the short term, it could continue to move sideways. Most likely the price will register sharp movements in both directions. After breaking below the uptrend line, the price was somehow expected to register a strong downside movement but the 1.0641 stopped the sell-off. Only a new lower low could activate a strong drop. An upside continuation could be confirmed only by a new higher high, after making a valid breakout above the 1.0786.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB leaves key rates unchanged, intends to hike by 25 bps in July – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) has left its key rates following its June meeting as expected. In the policy statement, the bank clarified that it intends to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points in July and announced that it lowered the 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.8%. Eyes on Lagarde presser.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 as focus shifts to Lagarde
EUR/USD has started to edge higher and climbed above 1.0730 following a dip below 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the ECB's policy statement. Investors await ECB President Lagarde's presser and her comments on the possibility of a 50 bps hike in September.
GBP/USD gains traction, edges higher toward 1.2550
GBP/USD has edged higher toward 1.2550 during the European trading hours on Thursday. With the initial reaction to the ECB's policy announcements, the greenback is having a difficult time gathering strength, allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold stays on the back foot below $1,850 amid rising US yields
Gold trades in negative territory below $1,850 into the American session on Thursday. Following the ECB's policy decisions, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day, making it difficult for XAU/USD erase its losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!