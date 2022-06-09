The EUR/USD pair moves sideways as the Dollar Index seems undecided in the short term. Today, the currency pair could register sharp movements around the ECB. The European Central Bank is expected to maintain its Main Refinancing Rate at 0.00%. Still, the ECB Press Conference and the Monetary Policy Statement could really bring high volatility on all markets. Also, the US Unemployment Claims are expected at 205K in the last week versus 200K in the previous reporting period. The fundamentals could be decisive, that’s why you have to be careful.

From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD is trapped within the symmetrical triangle and between the 1.0641 and 1.0757 levels. In the short term, it could continue to move sideways. Most likely the price will register sharp movements in both directions. After breaking below the uptrend line, the price was somehow expected to register a strong downside movement but the 1.0641 stopped the sell-off. Only a new lower low could activate a strong drop. An upside continuation could be confirmed only by a new higher high, after making a valid breakout above the 1.0786.

