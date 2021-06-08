The EUR/USD is in the middle of a trading range. We could see a bounce from the bottom and also from the top.
W H3 has a confluence with 88.6 and D H3. 1.2206 zone is where we expect the price to sell from. Targets are D L3 61.8 and D L5 23.6 fib confluence. A move to D L5 might secure good shorts while a bounce from that level might secure long profits. Everything in between is the TP range as the price is still trapped in a range.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
