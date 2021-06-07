The price dropped to the zone below the important resistance level 1.2180 (EMA200 on the 1-hour chart and the Fibonacci level of 50% upward correction in the wave of the pair's decline from 1.3870, which began in May 2014, and the highs of 2018).

Further correctional decline may lead to a fall in EUR / USD to support levels 1.2129, 1.2100.

Above these support levels, long positions are still preferred, and a decline to them should be viewed as a good opportunity to build up long positions.

Support levels: 1.2129, 1.2100, 1.2070, 1.2000, 1.1930, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600.

Resistance levels: 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2135. Stop-Loss 1.2190. Take-Profit 1.2129, 1.2100, 1.2070, 1.2000, 1.1930, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600.

Buy Stop 1.2190. Stop-Loss 1.2135. Take-Profit 1.2260, 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.