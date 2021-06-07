The price dropped to the zone below the important resistance level 1.2180 (EMA200 on the 1-hour chart and the Fibonacci level of 50% upward correction in the wave of the pair's decline from 1.3870, which began in May 2014, and the highs of 2018).
Further correctional decline may lead to a fall in EUR / USD to support levels 1.2129, 1.2100.
Above these support levels, long positions are still preferred, and a decline to them should be viewed as a good opportunity to build up long positions.
Support levels: 1.2129, 1.2100, 1.2070, 1.2000, 1.1930, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600.
Resistance levels: 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.
Trading Recommendations
Sell Stop 1.2135. Stop-Loss 1.2190. Take-Profit 1.2129, 1.2100, 1.2070, 1.2000, 1.1930, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600.
Buy Stop 1.2190. Stop-Loss 1.2135. Take-Profit 1.2260, 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
