In case of renewed growth, EUR/USD will head towards the upper border of the ascending channel on the weekly chart and the level of 1.2450. More distant growth targets are located at resistance levels 1.2500, 1.2580 (61.8% Fibonacci level and 2018 highs), 1.2600.
In an alternative scenario, the first signal for its implementation will be a breakdown of the support level 1.2180.
Support levels: 1.2197, 1.2180, 1.2101, 1.2075, 1.2000, 1.1980, 1.1910, 1.1780, 1.1710.
Resistance levels: 1.2260, 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.2170. Stop-Loss 1.2225. Take-Profit 1.2101, 1.2075, 1.2000, 1.1980, 1.1910, 1.1780, 1.1710.
Buy Stop 1.2225. Stop-Loss 1.2170. Take-Profit 1.2260, 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.
