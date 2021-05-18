EUR / USD broke through the important resistance level 1.2180 today (Fibonacci level 50% of an upward correction in the wave of the pair's decline from the level 1.3870, which began in May 2014) and continues to grow within the upward channels on the daily and weekly charts, the upper boundaries of which pass through the levels of 1.2340, 1.2450. More distant growth targets are located at resistance levels 1.2500, 1.2580 (61.8% Fibonacci level and 2018 highs), 1.2600.
In an alternative scenario and after the breakdown of the support levels 1.2043, 1.2030 EUR / USD will resume its decline towards the key support levels 1.1960, 1.1890.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.2170. Stop-Loss 1.2230. Take-Profit 1.2119, 1.2070, 1.2043, 1.2030, 1.2000, 1.1960, 1.1890, 1.1780.
Buy Stop 1.2230. Stop-Loss 1.2170. Take-Profit 1.2300, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. Eurozone GDP was confirmed at -0.6% in Q1.
GBP/USD hits 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8%. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.