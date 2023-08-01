Trade opportunity
When comparing the outlook of the Euro and the US Dollar, it has been identified that the EUR/USD may bounce from the 109 area. This is anticipated as a result of a potentially weaker USD and stronger EUR as investors price in the peak US Fed Funds rate but higher EA Main Refinancing Operation rate.
Technical evaluation
The EUR/USD is currently trading in the $1.09 area which is:
-
In the same area as the the short-term (50-day) average at $1.09.
-
In the same area as the medium-term (100-day) average at $1.09.
-
~200 pips above the long-term (200-day) average at $1.07.
Research suggests that the value of the EUR/USD at this time is to stay above the $1.09 area which would coincide with the uptrend break zone which is at the 78.60% Fib.
EUR/USD trade plan
The EUR/USD trade plan is to buy dips around the $1.09 area with stop loss around the $1.07 area and profits to be considered in the $1.12 area.
