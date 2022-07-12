The dollar continues to outperform as EURUSD touches parity, while market sentiment across the US and Europe slump ahead of earnings season.
EURUSD touches parity, with dollar expecting to see further upside
“Dollar domination continues to remain a key thematic for markets, with EURUSD touching parity for the first time since 2002. Haven demand, the greater impact of the Russian war on Europe, and growing interest rate differentials provide plenty of reasons to expect EURUSD to break lower in a meaningful manner. The recession risk in the US does little to dent dollar demand, but traders will be keeping a close eye out for tomorrows CPI as a key driver of short-term sentiment.”
Sentiment sours in US and Europe, as investors look for Bank earnings to further inform outlook
"European sentiment continues to deteriorate as pandemic restrictions in China provide yet another headwind for businesses that are struggling with rising costs and deteriorating demand. The latest ZEW survey saw sentiment in Europe’s biggest economy fall to an 11-year low, while US small business expectations dropped to the lowest level since 2013. However, while today has highlighted the declining consumer and investor mindset, this week marks the beginning of a period which focuses on the outlook from US businesses. Rising interest rates have done little to lift bank valuations of late, and the expected downbeat outlook in the face of recession risks should keep that cap on the likes of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley when they report on Thursday."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains around 0.6750
After reaching a fresh 2022 low of 0.6710, AUD/USD bounced back amid the receding dollar’s demand. Nevertheless, the dismal market mood is patent, and would likely see the pair resume its decline. Busy Wednesday with the RBNZ decision and US inflation figures.
EUR/USD losses momentum and barely stays above parity
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0040, losing the American session’s momentum that helped bounce from around parity. European data hinting at a recession in the Union took its toll on the shared currency.
Gold hangs by a thread above $1,700.00
Gold Price remains under pressure on Tuesday, falling to $1,723.15 a troy ounce at the beginning of the day, a fresh 2022 low. Financial markets remain in a risk-off mood amid fears of a global recession in the middle of soaring inflationary pressures.
Being Wrong Is Healthy, Staying Wrong Is Deadly!
The crypto market shows early evidence that "Crypto Season" will not commence. Although the call was made for bullish volatility, new evidence suggests Market Makers are not done enticing traders to join the sideways range before further drops occur.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!