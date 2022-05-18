Market overview
Continued inflation pressure
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty continue to be in focus, although to a lesser extent in financial markets. With the EU preparing for a widespread embargo on Russian oil imports, an already tight oil market will stay under pressure. Tighter monetary policy in the West – most prominently the Fed delivering 50bp - highlights how global inflation pressures remain persistent. Demand is simply too high relative to global production capabilities and central banks no longer have the luxury of easing policy amid the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations. In China, lockdowns and financial stress continue to pose a risk to the global economy.
EUR/USD is set to move even lower
Over the past month, broad central bank repricing and commodity prices have been the key drivers in FX markets. There has been a broad sell-off in commodity currencies such as NOK, AUD and NZD amid global growth slowing, covid fears in China and central banks still communicating that more tightening is in store. Risk sensitive currencies have also traded on the back-foot with GBP, SEK and CHF showing losses. USD has been the clear winner with USD strength broadening also vs Asian currencies marking a regime shift.
We lower our current forecast on EUR/USD to 1.00 in 12M as we see a coordinated tightening of global financial conditions, further cyclical weakening among trading partners, large negative terms-of-trade shock to Europe vs US and broadening USD strength. We pencil in a further rise in EUR/NOK over the coming 3-6M on rising global recession risks but forecast a secular weakening trend amid the outlook for elevated inflation and commodity prices in the years ahead. In the near-term, we expect more Riksbank rate hikes to support SEK, but that rising recession risk and an even stronger USD will prove to be a headwind in 6-12M, forecasting EUR/SEK in 10.70 in 12M. We raise our EUR/GBP forecast for 3-6M as relative rates now seem supportive for the cross.
A key assumption behind our FX forecasts is that of a stronger USD and tightening of global financial conditions. Risks to this assumption include global inflation pressures fading fast, renewed focus on China easing, a global capex uptick and/or industrial production increasing, which could underpin a new reflation leg higher.
