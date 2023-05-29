Share:

With the market in the United States in a holiday mood due to Memorial day the single European currency remains in a narrow trading range between the 1,07-1,0750 levels.

After much negotiation the case that worried the markets about the the US debt appears to have a good ending as President Biden has finally come to an agreement with the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The truth is, however, that quite dramatic tones were created for a case which could not have a different outcome as in fact no serious analyst expected that the American leadership would allow there to be a bankruptcy status in the US debt , especially in an environment where the current geopolitical developments are particularly sensitive. My thinking on this case was expressed in a similar article a few days earlier.

Now that the possibility of a US government default is off the table, calm seems to have returned to the stock markets and now everyone is focused on the intentions of the two main central banks. The general picture of the market does not show big differences compared to the previous week with the European central bank maintaining the aggressive tone while correspondingly from the Fed's side the landscape remains more cloudy.

Οne of the Fed's favorite indicators οn inflationary pressures is the one announced on Friday on personal consumption expenditures with the numbers showing no major surprise compared to expectations but even the small positive deviation temporarily gave a mild positive momentum in the dollar.

The market movement so far has broadly confirmed my thinking as mentioned in previous articles as the European currency has for now avoided lower prices , with signs of stabilization and mild reactions remain one of the hallmarks of the euro.

As I noted in previous articles the European currency twice defended support levels at 1.0750-60 and 1.0700-20.

Today's economic agenda is non-existent on both sides of the Atlantic and the pairs trading range to remain in a tight environment is the most likely scenario.

In any case, the inability of the European currency to sustain the reactions makes it more sensitive to possible further losses.

Right now the US currency is favored by bets that remains in play on the possibility that the Fed will proceed with further interest rate hikes.