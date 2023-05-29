With the market in the United States in a holiday mood due to Memorial day the single European currency remains in a narrow trading range between the 1,07-1,0750 levels.
After much negotiation the case that worried the markets about the the US debt appears to have a good ending as President Biden has finally come to an agreement with the speaker of the House of Representatives.
The truth is, however, that quite dramatic tones were created for a case which could not have a different outcome as in fact no serious analyst expected that the American leadership would allow there to be a bankruptcy status in the US debt , especially in an environment where the current geopolitical developments are particularly sensitive. My thinking on this case was expressed in a similar article a few days earlier.
Now that the possibility of a US government default is off the table, calm seems to have returned to the stock markets and now everyone is focused on the intentions of the two main central banks. The general picture of the market does not show big differences compared to the previous week with the European central bank maintaining the aggressive tone while correspondingly from the Fed's side the landscape remains more cloudy.
Οne of the Fed's favorite indicators οn inflationary pressures is the one announced on Friday on personal consumption expenditures with the numbers showing no major surprise compared to expectations but even the small positive deviation temporarily gave a mild positive momentum in the dollar.
The market movement so far has broadly confirmed my thinking as mentioned in previous articles as the European currency has for now avoided lower prices , with signs of stabilization and mild reactions remain one of the hallmarks of the euro.
As I noted in previous articles the European currency twice defended support levels at 1.0750-60 and 1.0700-20.
Today's economic agenda is non-existent on both sides of the Atlantic and the pairs trading range to remain in a tight environment is the most likely scenario.
In any case, the inability of the European currency to sustain the reactions makes it more sensitive to possible further losses.
Right now the US currency is favored by bets that remains in play on the possibility that the Fed will proceed with further interest rate hikes.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.0750 in the European session. Markets cheer the US debt agreement reached on Sunday. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could cap the upside.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2350 as USD finds fresh demand
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2350, paring back gains in the European trading hours. The safe-haven US Dollar is finding fresh demand, despite the improved market mood on the US debt deal optimism. investors await a fresh catalyst amid thin liquidity conditions.
Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week
Gold Price picks up bids to consolidate the monthly losses, the first in three, amid mixed concerns surrounding the US debt limit extension. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the holidays in the major markets including the US, as well as anxiety ahead of this week’s US NFP.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict
The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US SEC lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.
US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?
Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.