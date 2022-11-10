Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0131, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0265.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0131, which will be followed by reaching support level 0.9760 and 0.9595.

Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0054, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0265.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0054, which will be followed by reaching support level 0.9935 and 0.9675.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.0054, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.0367.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.0054, which will be followed by reaching support level 0.9595.