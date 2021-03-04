Thursday Forecast
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2080, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2135.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start or from resistance level 1.2080, or as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.2042, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.2011 – 1.1990.
Previous day forecast
This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2110, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2170 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.2280.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.2110, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.2010 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1840.
Previous week forecast
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between US – EU manufacturing and interest rates showing fair price on the level 1.12.
Monthly Forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1.2190, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.2350 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1.2555.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1.2190, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1840 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1640.
Previous forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.2050 amid firmer yields, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot around 1.2050, as the US dollar rises with Treasury yields. Concerns about the pace of the yield surge dent the risk appetite. Focus on EZ retail sales and US data ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid tepid market mood
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3950 following a bounce from 1.3921. UK unilaterally extended NI border checks, EU vows legal response. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum, driving the US dollar higher. Fed’s Powell will be watched to confirm reflation fears.
XAU/USD sticks to modest gains above $1715, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven gold on Thursday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the commodity.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.