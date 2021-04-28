The EUR/USD is very close to the vortex of the triangle. My expectation is that the price will go lower.

1.2075 is the POC zone. We could see the congestion in the area and a D L3 camarilla pivot which has rejected the price. Momentum down below 1.2060 should accelerate the move of the EUR/USD towards the 1.2050, 1.2035 and 1.2020 zone. Selling should continue and fading the strength is the scenario to go with.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.