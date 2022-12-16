The single European currency is holding above the 1,06 level after yesterday's extremely volatile day with strong swings in both directions.

The European Central Bank's expected decision to increase key interest rates by 50 basis points did not surprise, but President Lagarde was more aggressive in her statements about the prospect on interest rates highs next desicions , resulting in the European currency temporarily breaking the level of 1,07.

However, the European currency was unable to maintain these levels and soon came under intense pressure, with the consequence that it returned very soon to the levels of 1,06 and temporarily split it.

Just yesterday for the first time in many months I referred to the change of my strategy by seriously considering buying the US currency at every peak of the pair.

Indeed, when the pair temporarily climbing above the level of 1,07, the US currency reacted strongly, mainly supported by the significant drop in the international stock markets, but also by the rise in US government debt yields.

Continued policy hikes in core interest rates by the two main Central banks keep markets under worries about the impact on corporate profitability , rising borrowing costs are certain to limit growth.

In an environment of intense stock markets pressures the US dollar traditionally benefits significantly as it acts as a safe haven currency.

However, i would notice that despite the sharp drop in the main stock market indices, the rise of the US currency may have been more limited than expected.

Today's agenda does not include stormy news like the last 2 days with interest rate hikes and the statements of presidents Lagarde and Jerome Powell , but still it is quite rich on macroeconomic news.

Without significant surprises from the announcements there are significant chances the volatile environment to continue , with the US currency perhaps it will make a new attempt to catch levels below to 1,060.

I will keep my new strategy of buying the USD at every peak and for today.