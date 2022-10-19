The common European currency is under pressure again as the pair attempt to approach 0,99 was unsuccessful.

As we mentioned in yesterday's article we expected with increased probability that the upward movement from the beginning of the week would be challenged and the reaction of the European currency would show signs of fatigue.

Although i maintain a strong opinion that in the long term the single European currency will again easily return to the levels of 1/1 and well above this, that time may still not be near.

Yesterday was characterized by a loss of important announcements so the upward movement of the previous days was a bit difficult to fuel further.

On the contrary today the calendar is quite rich which can increase volatility.

The open front regarding the policies to be followed by the two main central banks regarding the path of interest rates remains open and currently appears to be the main trigger affecting the course of the pair.

A 75 basis point rate hike in the next meetings is fully priced in by the markets and no major surprise is currently expected.

Despite this, the inflation figures expected today from the eurozone are expected to give fresh conclusions for the rhetoric of the European Central Bank regarding its future intentions.

At the same time, we also have macroeconomic news from US, the new housing starts number, but also important research on the prospects for the growth of the US economy in the near future.

In general, recently we have mix economic data from both main economies with the eurozone certainly being in a more difficult position, but something that, as we have already emphasized, has been sufficiently digested by the markets.

For the rest of the day, i expect a mixed picture with the pressures on the European currency likely to continue but without gaining much scope.