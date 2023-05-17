Share:

The threat of a default in the US puts pressure on the markets. As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier, at the current rate of growth of the public debt, and if the problem of raising the limit or its abolition is not resolved, then problems with financing the work of the government may arise as early June.

US already now, according to economists, will never be able to return the current debt to the world economy. If its limit is canceled at all, then the US will move even faster towards bankruptcy, economists say. It is possible that in comparison with the following this event crisis, the crisis of the 30s will seem only an easy walk.

So far, this looks only purely theoretical, and it is most likely that the issue will be resolved, as we have already noted: the level of public debt will be raised, the markets will calm down, and the dollar will go where most economists predict it will go, “south”.

In the meantime, the dollar is moving in the opposite direction. Today its DXY index is testing the resistance level of 102.75 for a breakdown. As we noted in our recent "Dollar: Brief results and immediate prospects" article, “the price needs to break at least two more strong resistances at 102.75 and 103.00 in order to develop upward dynamics and more confident growth towards the high of last year at 105.87.” As you can see, the level of 102.75 is almost taken, and so far the situation on the market is in favor of the dollar. How long will this momentum last?

Meanwhile, the main competitor of the dollar in the euro currency market continues to decline in the pair with it. So far, from a technical point of view, nothing is holding back the pair from falling to the zone of key support levels 1.0715, 1.0680.

However, in the current situation, the fundamental basis "rules". The situation can very quickly turn in the opposite direction. In the meantime, purchases are possible only with tight stops, or with a break into the zone above the level 1.0890, even better - above the resistance levels 1.0920, 1.0928.

Support levels: 1.0800, 1.0715, 1.0680, 1.0600, 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0890, 1.0920, 1.0928, 1.1000, 1.1050, 1.1090, 1.1125, 1.1200, 1.1300, 1.1400, 1.1500, 1.1600