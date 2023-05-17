The threat of a default in the US puts pressure on the markets. As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier, at the current rate of growth of the public debt, and if the problem of raising the limit or its abolition is not resolved, then problems with financing the work of the government may arise as early June.
US already now, according to economists, will never be able to return the current debt to the world economy. If its limit is canceled at all, then the US will move even faster towards bankruptcy, economists say. It is possible that in comparison with the following this event crisis, the crisis of the 30s will seem only an easy walk.
So far, this looks only purely theoretical, and it is most likely that the issue will be resolved, as we have already noted: the level of public debt will be raised, the markets will calm down, and the dollar will go where most economists predict it will go, “south”.
In the meantime, the dollar is moving in the opposite direction. Today its DXY index is testing the resistance level of 102.75 for a breakdown. As we noted in our recent "Dollar: Brief results and immediate prospects" article, “the price needs to break at least two more strong resistances at 102.75 and 103.00 in order to develop upward dynamics and more confident growth towards the high of last year at 105.87.” As you can see, the level of 102.75 is almost taken, and so far the situation on the market is in favor of the dollar. How long will this momentum last?
Meanwhile, the main competitor of the dollar in the euro currency market continues to decline in the pair with it. So far, from a technical point of view, nothing is holding back the pair from falling to the zone of key support levels 1.0715, 1.0680.
However, in the current situation, the fundamental basis "rules". The situation can very quickly turn in the opposite direction. In the meantime, purchases are possible only with tight stops, or with a break into the zone above the level 1.0890, even better - above the resistance levels 1.0920, 1.0928.
Support levels: 1.0800, 1.0715, 1.0680, 1.0600, 1.0520
Resistance levels: 1.0890, 1.0920, 1.0928, 1.1000, 1.1050, 1.1090, 1.1125, 1.1200, 1.1300, 1.1400, 1.1500, 1.1600
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates daily losses above 1.0800
Following a recovery attempt to the 1.0850 area, EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes gaining traction after the opening bell, however, the US Dollar struggles to gather further strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week low, closes in on 1.2500
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum in the American session and rose above 1.2450 from the multi-week low it touched near 1.2420. The improving risk mood in the second half of the day helps the pair erase its losses by capping the US Dollar's upside.
Gold extends daily slide below $1,980
Following a consolidation phase at around $1,990, Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and fell below $1,980. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to small daily gains above 3.5% on Wednesday, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Nvidia Stock News and Forecast: Hedge funds charge back into semis
Amidst Monday’s brouhaha over Wedbush’s downgrade of SoFi (SOFI), which appeared to draw most eyes in the market, a more sought-after quarterly occasion transpired in the background.