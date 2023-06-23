Share:

Strong pressure on the last trading day of the week the single currency receives and is already falling well below the levels of 1,09.

Signs of a recession in the European economy returned on the table with indicators for the manufacturing and service sectors in France and Germany disappointing.

Just a few days earlier I had mentioned in a previous article that the macroeconomic data announce by the eurozone continue to cause concern and the possibility that the European economy will enter a recession has not been removed.

Today's data comes to confirm this thought and act as a weight for the European currency which is once again under strong doubt.

The signs of fatigue of the last rise of the European currency had already made their appearance since yesterday, as a result of which the euro could not secure a level close to 1,10 and retreat relatively easily towards 1,0950.

Although the rhetoric of the European Central Bank has not changed If the economic data continues to confirm the possibility of a recession President Lagarde will find it difficult to continue to support the obsession with continuing to raise interest rates for as long as necessary to get inflation back to 2%.

Αlthough a 25 basis point hike at the next meeting is almost certain there is now considerable doubt as to whether the rate hike cycle will continue into September.

Αt the same time, President Jerome Powell's assessments that the rate hike cycle from the Fed's side may not be complete have renewed interest in buying the US dollar, with the result that levels well above 1,10 seem remote for the time being.

The pressures on the European currency may be wider especially if afternoon US manufacturing and services data doesn't disappoint.

So although my proposed strategy in recent weeks has been to buy the European currency at the dips I now expect a wider range in them for consider the possibility of positioning in favor of the Euro.