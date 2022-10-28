Significant pressures have returned for the single European currency and it is already struggling to maintain levels above 0.99.

Yesterday's decision by the European Central Bank was fully expected, there was no major surprise for the markets and the upward momentum of the European currency could not be sustained.

At the same time, the announcement about the development path of the American economy did not disappoint, it showed hopes that the current geopolitical and energy crisis affecting the global markets will have a limited impact.

But the negative development in the consumption data continued the last pattern with the macroeconomic data announcements having a general mixed picture as a result of which the market optimism was limited and the pressures on the US stock markets returned.

As a result, the need to buy dollars, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency, will return to the fore.

Today is marked by an exceptionally rich calendar of macroeconomic news.

Already the announcement about the growth path of the German economy positively surprised the markets as it was announced above expectations, but something that did not change the downward course in which the pair has returned.

Further macroeconomic data is expected later in the day such as data on the path of inflation, consumer confidence, consumption and other.

With these data an increased volatility is a quite possible scenario and unless there is a significant surprise in the announcements it is difficult for the exchange rate to return to yesterday's highs.

Market move confirmed our reasoning from yesterday's article that it would be very difficult for the pair to sustain levels above 1.0060 before and in the wake of major announcements and that the bullish movement would show signs of fatigue resulting in the pair retracing below the 1/1 level again.

For today and in view of various macroeconomic announcements to see volatility in both directions is the most likely scenario .