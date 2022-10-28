Significant pressures have returned for the single European currency and it is already struggling to maintain levels above 0.99.
Yesterday's decision by the European Central Bank was fully expected, there was no major surprise for the markets and the upward momentum of the European currency could not be sustained.
At the same time, the announcement about the development path of the American economy did not disappoint, it showed hopes that the current geopolitical and energy crisis affecting the global markets will have a limited impact.
But the negative development in the consumption data continued the last pattern with the macroeconomic data announcements having a general mixed picture as a result of which the market optimism was limited and the pressures on the US stock markets returned.
As a result, the need to buy dollars, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency, will return to the fore.
Today is marked by an exceptionally rich calendar of macroeconomic news.
Already the announcement about the growth path of the German economy positively surprised the markets as it was announced above expectations, but something that did not change the downward course in which the pair has returned.
Further macroeconomic data is expected later in the day such as data on the path of inflation, consumer confidence, consumption and other.
With these data an increased volatility is a quite possible scenario and unless there is a significant surprise in the announcements it is difficult for the exchange rate to return to yesterday's highs.
Market move confirmed our reasoning from yesterday's article that it would be very difficult for the pair to sustain levels above 1.0060 before and in the wake of major announcements and that the bullish movement would show signs of fatigue resulting in the pair retracing below the 1/1 level again.
For today and in view of various macroeconomic announcements to see volatility in both directions is the most likely scenario .
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 0.9950 despite upbeat German GDP
EUR/USD stays on the backfoot and trades deep in negative territory below 0.9950 on Friday. The data from Germany showed that the GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.2% in Q3, compared to the market expectation of 0.8%, but this data failed to help the shared currency find demand.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.1550 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot around 1.1550 in early Europe. The US dollar struggles amid declining odds for aggressive Fed tightening. Investors trade with caution ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold slides below $1,670 hurdle ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares weekly gains. DXY traces yields to extend previous day’s rebound ahead of US Core PCE Inflation data for September. Risk remains sour amid inflation/growth fears even as central bank policy hawks retreat.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.