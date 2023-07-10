Share:

The single European currency is trading near the 1,0950 levels as it tries to defend Friday's gains.

The announcement of new jobs in the US economy slightly disappointed investors on Friday , as the impression was created that the data would be very strong , especially after the preliminary data that had been announced a day earlier which had surprised the markets.

The 209k increase was below estimates and although the deviation was not wide the US dollar came under pressure.

Nevertheless, the milder rate of growth in new jobs I believe is not yet a harbinger of bad news for the American economy as there has simply been a de-escalation and stabilization from the high numbers of the previous months.

Friday's data showed that unemployment remained at very good levels for the US economy while average wages remained high, suggesting that inflationary pressures remain a challenge for the Fed and the aggressive rhetoric will remain at any moment ready to return to the table.

At the moment there is a chance close to 40% that at its next meeting the US Federal central bank will announce a new interest rate hike that could even go as high as 50 basis points.

Friday's data may not increase that chance, but my assessment is that it didn't significantly remove it.

So I would estimate that the general picture of the market has not changed significantly, maybe the prospects for more aggressive policy from the Fed have been burdened, but they have not gone out of play which is expected to prevent the European currency from easily continuing the upward momentum.

I remind that I was quite an advocate for buying positions in favor of the European currency , as I often mentioned in previous articles , but as the exchange rate approaches the levels of 1.10 , I believe that the scope for further rise is limited.

Today's agenda is relatively poor and is limited to the announcement on investor confidence in the European economy and some statements by officials . And I would hardly find any catalyst to fuel the strong upward momentum of the European currency again.

Τhe possibility of the latest rise again being called into question remains on the table .

For this reason I will stick to my basic strategy of buying the European currency after corrections and sharp dips.