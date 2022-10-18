The common European currency is trying to maintain yesterday's gains and move even higher approaching the 0.99 level but this effort seems to be into question.

Yesterday's first day of the week was characterized once again by an impressive reaction of the euro which from the levels of 0.97 gained almost 150 basis points climbing to 0.9850.

Apart from the return of the stock markets to a positive trajectory which favors the European currency there was no other significant development which would justify this strong reaction.

In any case, it was not a surprising move, since as we have repeatedly mentioned, the reaction of the European currency after some pressures continues to be in the game with excellent fidelity.

Already last week we mentioned that the low prices at which they have been found the stock markets have given the signal in a significant part of investors and especially large hedge funds and Institutial entities to feel that even if there may be lower prices , to start placements in recent levels are not bad idea.

This thought, as i have emphasized, finds us completely in agreement, as according to my assessment, the large correction from the highs where the stock markets were found at the beginning of the year may have been formed in the largest percentage.

So as expected in an environment where risk-taking sentiment has returned the need to buy dollars as a traditional safe haven currency has been reduced.

Nevertheless we see some difficulty for the European currency to maintain the strong upward momentum right now and it is likely to remain trading inside the downward channel that has started since May 2021.

Currently the ends of this channel are the 0,95 and 1,0050 levels approximately.

In view of no important macroeconomic announcements today i believe that the upward movement of the Euro will show signs of fatigue and the return of pressures will be a very likely scenario.