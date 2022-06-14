After a sharp three-day losing streak, the single European currency is showing signs of resistance trying to regain its 1,05 levels.

After failing to break the previous low of 1,0350, the euro trade steadily above 1, 04 showing signs of stabilization and reactions after the pressures it received from last Thursday in the aftermath of the European Central Bank meeting and the statements of President Lagarde.

We no longer have to wait for any significant news from the eurozone side and the forthcoming rise in US interest rates at the moment is the main market interest.

The slight decline in US bond yields and the temporary stabilization in the stock markets calmed the downward trend of the exchange rate, but the question of whether this can last remains.

International stock exchanges are recording significant losses from their high points and are definitely approaching levels that will again create attractive levels for placements. Of course this may have to wait longer to see it.

In any case, the US dollar, as significantly linked to market sentiment and with risk appetite , seems to want to continue its positive momentum.

But we have to be careful as in the probability that the exchange rate will approach the levels of 1 to 1 we will probably see new data entering the table.

Although in previous articles we remained firm in the view that the dollar will be have gains after the meeting of the European Central Bank we now maintain a more neutral stance expecting volatility in both directions.

Also the possibility of significant '' traps '' in the market is not far , as mentioned in a previous article , as we approach levels such as those 1/1 , where certainly European officials will not feel very comfortable and we expect some verbal interventions.