Trading continues in a very narrow range as everyone's eyes are on tomorrow's European Central Bank meeting.
The ECB is expected to announce the end of quantitative easing, and give some clearer messages about its intentions regarding the forthcoming interest rate hikes .
Markets have turned their attention to Ms. Lagarde's comments tomorrow.
The chances of the first increase by 25 basis points are limited for tomorrow and if that happened it would be a surprise.
Markets seem to '' price in '' that the interest rate hikes will start on July.
Given that Lagarde has already signaled moves in terms of hikes, the focus will be on the comments regarding the speed of that moves.
Markets having '' price in '' all these developments we should see a fairly aggressive Lagarde to pleasantly surprises with her comments so that the euro can create a strongly upward dynamics.
For which we have serious doubts as to whether it is possible to exist.
Levels of inflation at inconspicuous levels, energy prices that most likely if they continue to rise will start to create social unrest.
An explosive mix of events and situations affects the whole of the European economy with its prospects being questioned.
In this light, we continue to maintain our position that in the short term the dynamics could favor the US currency
