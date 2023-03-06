Share:

The single European currency remains well above the 1,06 level as it has found equilibrium points and has reacted satisfactorily from recent presures.

Friday's day did not provide any surprises and the pair continued to trade in the vicinity of 1,06 having temporarily hit and prices slightly below it.

Αs we have reported several times recently, the hawkish rhetoric from the European central bank and the frequent reminders from European officials that the final target for interest rate increases may reach 4% if inflationary pressures remain, keep the European currency in the foreground limiting the further pressures.

Αt the same time the stock markets again showed signs of stabilization returning to a mild upward momentum which in turn reduced the need to buy dollars which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

With this data confusion remains in the market and the pair is unable to find any strong direction for now.

Αs mentioned today's agenda is quite poor and the stock markets are at equilibrium points without sharp fluctuations, it would be very difficult for there to be any surprise for the exchange rate and move outside of the recent range of fluctuation.

From today's poor agenda the only standouts are retail sales from the Eurozone side and US Factory Orders and only with a major surprise could see a big changes in the pair.

Ιn general my thinking about the course of the market remains the same, I do not see anything different for today and I would expect some high prices near the level of 1,07 for the possibility of buying the US currency and prices a little above 1,05 for buying the Εuro.