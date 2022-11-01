The single European currency is on reaction mode again after yesterday's fall which brought it below the 0.99 level.

The light pressure environment that it was yesterday the pair taken some soft dimensions and pushed the pair below the 0,99 level , but in which the reactive behavior that characterizes the pair recently, came back to the fore.

Macroeconomic news continues to have a mixed picture and this makes it difficult for the exchange rate to take any specific direction.

Yesterday's announcements on the path of development of the European economy were not surprising and the path of inflation in the eurozone showed a slight increase compared to the expected.

At the same time, the light pressures that returned to the international stock markets during the closing of Wall Street last night gave a slight boost to the US dollar which acts as a safe haven currency but without strong duration as today the positive climate seems to returns to stock markets .

US debt yields show a slight retreat which in turn limits the attractiveness and dollars purchases.

In terms of macro-economic news, the day does not have much variety and the only standout is the announcements on the course of manufacturing activity in the US , with the result that market now focusing on tomorrow's important announcement on nterest rates increase decision by Fed.

Although the decision to increase by 75 basis points is fully expected , interest is focused on Fed's chairman Jerome Powell statements about the future intentions of the Central Bank as the bets on the next decision are divided.

In such an environment a mixed market picture with moves in both directions is the most likely scenario.

In any case, i see no reason to change the basic strategy for buying the euro on dips , waiting for the reactions of the European currency , which once again happened and continues to have excellent behavioral fidelity.