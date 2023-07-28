EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the EUR lost significant ground over USD, after yesterday’s ECB decision on interest rate hikes and Lagarde’s comments on this policy, from the rate of $1.1120 to around $1.0950, whereas currently it is traded at around $1.0982. Today, it should test the resistance level at around $1.10-1.1010, and if it is able to pass it, then it could rise towards the next resistance level at around $1.1060-1.1070. On the other hand, it could test the support level at around $1.0950.
