After about a week Where the market was trapped in a very narrow trading range on both sides of 1.07 level, came the time when all traders are waiting.

As almost all analysts agree the European Central Bank expects to end its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) and signal the first interest rate hike in July.

Apart from the European Central Bank meeting there is no other expected news for today so all eyes are on the ECB.

The US economy announces the applications for unemployment benefits on a weekly basis, news which however, can not be overtaken by the ECB meeting.

The yield on the 10-year US government bond is steadily moving above 3%, sign that the US currency may can strengthen as long as investors remain interested in the most attractive yields on US securities .

How the exchange rate will behave during and after the meeting is quite uncertain as a large number of analysts have significant differences in relation to price developments.

While the existing positions between buyers and sellers are also relatively divided.

Under these conditions We expect the market to show a '' broom '' behavior, moving sharply in both directions trying to execute stop loss orders.

After the initial nervous exchange rate behavior we believe that the chances of finding the dollar in a favorable position are increased.

The decisions of the European Central Bank are quite expected and almost '' price in ''.

Central Bank's President Lagarde should really surprise the markets - and we wonder how this can be done - in order to drive the euro strongly upwards.