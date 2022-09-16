The common European currency is under mild pressures pending the speech of the ECB's President Christine Lagarde.

The pair is trading firmly below the 1/1 level as increased bets on a possible 100 basis point rates hike next week from the Fed remains.

Although signs of stabilization are strong in a narrow trading range below the 1/1 level, the probability of the exchange rate moving below and reaproche the 0.99 level is increased.

Losses in the stock markets and the volatile climate continue to favor the US currency which acts as a safe-haven currency.

The latest economic data from US has a mixed picture with retail sales at satisfactory levels but some indicators of business activity to be weak.

So the release of the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence estimates during the day is expected with interest from investors as it may or may not strengthen bets on Fed's intentions next week.

In any case, the decision is still far away and until then we consider it very difficult for the European currency to try to develop some upward momentum.

But without the attempts to react and restore again levels above to 1/1 being out of the game.

In general although yesterday as well as the first morning hours of today are characterized by limited volatility i believe that this will widen.

But most likely until the Fed's announcement next week the pair will find it difficult to break - and remain - in prices above or below from the last range between the levels 0.9860 - 1.0200.