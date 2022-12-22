The single European currency stays firmly above the 1,06 level as the pair so far fails to take any strong direction.

As we mentioned in yesterday's article, the pair has recently been trapped at the levels of 1,06, having a limited trading range.

For fifth day in a row the exchange rate fails to break out any significant levels and continues to be in the area of 1,06 , with a key feature each time there are some dips the Euro react fast.

The remarkable stability that shown the European currency was also strengthened by the announcement of the German Ifo index which showed signs of improvement for the economic climate in the German economy.

However, it is still struggling to retrace on its recent highs when it broke upward the 1,07 level.

The market seems continues to be under confusion as investors especially before the end of the year do not seem willing to take significant positions in favor of one or the other currency.

But as we approach a festive trading program with the characteristic shallow market starting to appear, the possibility of speculation opportunities being given by a sharp break of some levels with execution of stop loss orders increases.

The most important news on today's agenda is the growth rate of the US economy for which no major surprise is expected.

However, in a market that is locked in a very limited range of fluctuation, any surprise will act as a trigger for a sharp direction.

In general, the US economic news agenda is expected with interest and may succeed in to give a new interest in the exchange rate.

Yesterday's behavior of the exchange rate once again justified the latest strategy of buying the US currency on peaks.

And I do not at present see any important reason to move away from this strategy.