The single European currency retreats slightly below the 1,08 level in a range-bound environment as the pair struggles to find any direction after the Euro's latest reaction.

During yesterday the exchange rate was stuck near the 1,08 level in an extremely tight range.

With an extremely poor agenda In terms of macroeconomic news interest was limited to the statements of officials of the two central banks who in generally maintained the familiar rhetoric.

The course of the exchange rate continues to depend mainly on the policy followed by the Fed and ECB regarding increases in key interest rates.

As the cycle in interest rate increases appears to have been completed from Fed's point of view and the possibility of another increase remains for now a limited possibility the corresponding aggressive policy that remains in play from the European Central Bank had recently favored the euro by leading it to the local highs of 1.11.

Ηowever, as I have repeatedly mentioned in previous articles, this reasoning was digested by the markets to a large extent and was not able to feed back the continuation of the upward momentum of the European currency.

Thus the European currency's mildly bullish momentum was quickly called into question with the pair down over 300 basis points from its recent local highs of 1.11.

But as I noted in a previous article I do not currently see an increased likelihood of a collapse for the European currency and the mild pressures it is already experiencing will continue to be followed by reactions.

The course of the exchange rate continues to be closely linked to the announcement of data on the course of inflation in the two main economies but also to the rest of the important macroeconomic data on the course of the economy.

The strong labor market data in United States reversed the European currency's mild upward momentum in favor of the dollar.

However, after the pair retreated by 300 basis points the exchange rate shows signs of stabilization and now breaking some critical levels presents increased difficulty.

Today's agenda is not indifferent, but it does not contain very strong news which would be able to create a strong direction, especially in view of tomorrow's announcement from the latest minutes of the fed, which will probably give critical conclusions on future intentions of the central bank.

For today i would prefer to wait for levels below 1,0750 to test long positions in favor of the euro.