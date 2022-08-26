The common European currency continues to resist and is the fourth time in a week that it has returned to the levels of 1/1.

The resilience and significant reaction above to 0.9900 level surprised many in the market as they waited the continuing decline.

However, as we have mentioned in the last week, levels are already quite low and further significant decline will not be an easy task.

Although the trend remains clearly bearish it appears that this is mild and the corrections continue with great fidelity.

General macroeconomic picture remains broadly stable in the two main economies and any new data which is capable of differentiating the general picture react as trigger for price formation.

Under this reasoning, the market awaits with great interest later in the afternoon statements from the Fed's central banker Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

The pair has clearly increased sensitivity to the policy pursued by the two main central banks and any fresh news about the Fed's future intentions it is capable of giving a strong direction. The market seems to maintain a wait-and-see attitude and avoided further declines ahead of today's Jerome Powell statements.

Clear aggressive rhetoric on future rate hikes from the Fed may set all the conditions for a re-approach to the 0.9900 level and a possible breakout.

For this reason, we maintain a hold attitude, awaiting possible Powell's comments