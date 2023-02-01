The single European currency remains below 1,09 level having recovered from yesterday's temporary losses which sent it to the threshold of 1,08.

The hopeful messages from yesterday's announcement of the rate of growth in the eurozone supported the European currency and significantly limited the losses it suffered earlier.

The slightly better-than-estimated announcement raises hopes that 2023 will not be a recession year for the European economy and the development of the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis will leave the unpleasant signs softer.

But also we are still far from to talk about strong growth rates as there are still important issues and strong concerns remain.

The Eurozone GDP showed a slight improvement but the equivalent of Germany remains at low levels while other important macroeconomic data did not pleasantly surprised.

As i had mentioned in yesterday's article and it was quite expected , in view of the very important day today with the announcement of the increase in interest rates by the US federal central bank and in combination with the positive European GDP the euro avoided further losses.

Now we have entered a very important day with two extremely important events such the announcement on the path of inflation in the eurozone and later in the day the Fed meeting with the announcement of interest rates and President Jerom Powell speech.

And the corresponding announcement on the increase in European interest rates follows tomorrow.

In a stormy news environment any forecast is extremely risk-averse but i will remain on the bottom line that enough data in favor of the European currency is already sufficiently '' priced in ''.

Any new peak in the pair that will not be justified by some major macroeconomic data is likely to again be an opportunity to buy the US currency which has so far turned out to be not a bad idea.