The single European currency is in a mild reaction environment trying to approach the 1, 09 level after the losses suffered in the previous week.

Friday did not provide any big surprises as the single European currency remained under slight doubt but at the same time reminded its key characteristic of recent times to react and limit losses when it is at new local lows.

The level of 1,0830 as mentioned in a previous article, Indeed it turned out to be quite strong resistance and when the pair approached it, marking new local lows at 1.0845, the reaction was relatively immediate.

The single European currency, although it found itself in recent weeks losing the upward momentum it had achieved mainly due to the support from the aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank, shows no signs of collapsing.

Today's agenda is extremely indifferent and there is no important financial announcement or official statements.

The single European currency currently appears to be stabilizing and a new catalyst will be needed for the 1,0800-30 level to be challenged again.

At the moment the single European currency seems to be benefiting from the return of the international stock markets to an upward movement but the possibility of this being of long duration and scope for today is limited

The most likely scenario for today is for the exchange rate to remain in a narrow fluctuation band without breaking any critical levels either to the upside or to the downside.