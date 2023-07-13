Share:

The single European currency has already touched levels of 1,1150 and is at the highest points for 2023 having surpassed the previous highs of 1,11 from last April .

A key catalyst for yesterday's impressive rise was the announcement on the course of Consumers Inflation in the United States where it showed significant signs of deceleration something that affected bets about Fed's next moves.

As still the European central bank maintains the aggressive rhetoric, at the moment the European currency seems particularly favored by this .

The key interest rates of the US currency remain at higher prices, however, the gap is expected to narrow as the European Central Bank seems willing not to complete the cycle of interest rate increases until inflation in the Eurozone is reduced to the desired levels.

Yesterday's announcement disappointed investors who had bet on bullish data which would boost bets on further rate hikes by the Fed.

The single European currency taking advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's intentions continues to be in the foreground and now the mild upward momentum has gained more ground.

Even though my main strategy was built around buying the euro every time it saw a correction and a dip, I now put that thought aside and prefer not to be in favor of the euro at these levels.

As several data have been priced by the markets which have favored the European currency, the risk of their shifts and the return to the foreground the European's economy problems and a possible instability in the International stock markets are likely to favor again the US currency.

From today's agenda stand out the announcement on US producer inflation and weekly claims for unemployment benefits and the forecast for the European economy.

I have significant doubts as to whether the European currency is capable of continuing its strong upward momentum at the same pace and for this reason I would give a higher chance to the corrections scenario.