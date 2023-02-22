The single European currency continues to come under mild pressure, but so far it has managed to stay well above the 1,06 level having the ability to react quite satisfactorily whenever it comes under pressure.
Yesterday was characterized by intense volatility in both directions but the end of the day found the European currency to have lost some ground.
Several economic figures were encouraging for the course of the European and US economy as they did not disappoint, showing that economic activity remains at normal levels despite the very bad climate that had been created by energy crisis.
As long as there are no signs of recession in either economy, central banks can keep aggressive rhetoric on further rate hikes high on the agenda.
Of course, it is important to note that interest rate increases have been made in a short period of time and a large percentage of corporate profits on both sides of the Atlantic do not seem to have been affected yet by the high cost of borrowing, but something that logically works with some gap and there are concerns that sooner or later the problem will appear.
As we mentioned in yesterday's article, the mild upward movement of the dollar was confirmed at the same time as a good reaction of the euro.
The general picture of the market does not seem to have changed significantly, the pressures that the international stock markets face seem to favor the American currency, while at the same time the announcement in the evening from the latest Minutes of the Fed is able to support the continuation of its mild dynamics US currency.
For now I maintain my basic strategy of the last period to buy the US currency at each peak of the pair, while correspondingly to the new dips the European currency seems to react with great fidelity.
