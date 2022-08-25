Signs of recovery for the common European currency as it managed to return to the level of 1/1 after the lows of 0,9900.

As we mentioned in the previous article we expected this reaction with increased probability.

As the announcements of the economic data in the last two days showed, the reflection on the course of the economy is not only in the European continent but also in the American one and this seems to be holding back at present the further huge fall of the euro.

Manufacturing activity in the United States and new home sales show signs of slowing while only durable goods orders were reported slightly better than expected.

On the other hand, the latest figures that have been announced from the side of the eurozone certainly show some slowdown , but they have not disappointed beyond expectations.

For example the latest figures announced earlier in the morning for the German economy showed the growth path to remain in positive territory with slightly improved estimates and the business confidence clima was announced within expected without some fresh disapointment.

Now the market awaits with great interest the continuation of the day and the Jackson Hole Symposium.

As now the policy followed by the central banks is the main cause of the formation of the exchange rate the market awaits with interest possible new signals about the future intentions of the Fed.

Without any significant surprise in the announcements we would expect increased volatility today But without the breaking of important levels with an likely range trading in the levels 0.9900-1.0070.

The buy on dips strategy remains my favorite as it has not let me down so far and the reactions of the Euro are quite faithful.