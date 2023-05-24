Share:

The single European currency has defended for now the level of 1,0750 in a limited trading range.

Yesterday found the US dollar slightly favored as the release of some fundamental macroeconomic news was in favor of the US currency confirming that despite the challenges of the high interest rate days the US economy is maintaining a good momentum.

Τhe macroeconomic figures that have been announced recently with highlight of the strong data from the labor sector in the US , keep - even limited - the possibility that the interest rate hike cycle from the Fed's point of view is not complete.

This has led the US currency to develop a mild momentum that has helped it return from the highs of 1,11 it had hit a few weeks earlier.

Οn the other hand, the single European currency also seems to be resisting. It does not seem willing to accept significant losses without showing signs of reaction.

Τhe European central bank maintains the aggressive rhetoric regarding the continuation of interest rate increases, the next two increases are already fully discounted, but as I have mentioned repeatedly seems that it is difficult to refuel a new upward momentum for the Euro.

Υesterday's market behavior confirmed my thinking as stated in yesterday's article as after the mild reaction of the European currency which brought it back above the level of 1.08 the pair retreated again finding support a little above the level of 1.0750.

On today's agenda in addition to the announcement of the Minutes from the last Fed meeting we have the announcement of the IFO index on economic activity in the German economy.

Without some big surprise in IFO index the interest will shift to the evening announcement and if the Fed's Minutes change the betting range for Fed's future steps the possibility to have some intense volatility remains in play.

So the chance this time the level of 1,0750 will be broken down remains high in the table.