The single European currency remains under pressure in the early morning hours of Tuesday as the bearish momentum that started after the release of very strong US jobs data on last Friday remains in play.
The European currency is trading at the level of 1,07 having previously broken the level down temporarily.
Where until last week all data was in favor to the European currency, the scene now seems to have changed as the possibility of the Fed changing the rytoric to a more aggressive tone has come back into play.
While at the same time we observe several macroeconomic data of the eurozone being announced in a negative environment creating question marks about the evolution of the course of the European economy.
As for example the industrial production in Germany which was announced earlier in the morning, decreased to -3.9% much worse than the -0.2 % which was the expected.
Today's agenda remains poor of other important announcements and apart from the Fed's Chairman speech later in the afternoon there is nothing else major.
Little chance of having a change in the general picture and beyond the efforts to defend the European currency, I would hardly see it succeeding in returning to upward momentum.
On the other hand the European currency retreat is already more than 300 basis points from last week's highs and further declines may slow.
For this reason I continue to limit my exposure to positions in favor of the US currency while slowly maintaining a more neutral position.
