The single European currency for the tenth day in a row it is holding firmly above the level of 1,06 in an attempt to climb and hold a higher levels which it has so far failed to do.

Once again when the pair making some peaks the US currency reacted and made some gains which were however limited in scope and duration.

This behavior of the exchange rate is the main feature of the last 10 days where it is unable to take any specific direction, the trading range remains extremely narrow thus giving the opportunity especially to ''scalping'' traders to find fertile ground for making profits.

The market remains under confusion unable to find the significant cause for any strong direction and certainly the holiday season ending today supported this behavior.

Yesterday's return of the international stock markets to better levels and the slight retreat of the US government debt yields favored the euro which tried to secure the level of 1,07 but without success.

The last trading day of the year does not seem able to surprise and show a different picture from the previous ones as the agenda of economic news remains poor and beyond the business conditions index ( Chicago PMI ) in the US there is nothing else important on calendar.

I see no significant reason to change the latest strategy to buy the US currency at every peak of the pair but perhaps ahead of the new year's first trading day it would be wiser to put it on hold.

In any case, although the European currency shows excellent resistance and reacts very easily to any dollar's attempt to moves in better levels, I avoid buying the common currency at these levels for now.

And the new year, like the previous one, is expected to be impressive, will give significant emotions and investors await it with particular interest!