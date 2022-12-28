The single European currency remains firmly above the 1,06 level in an extremely narrow range as in the wake of the Christmas holidays and ahead of the New Year traders does not look set to take any sharp direction.

The extremely poor agenta from macroeconomic news sustain this sentiment and apart from the US Pending Home Sales announcement there is nothing else on today's calendar.

Also, in the last few days we had no major statements from the officials of the two Central Banks, which in turn limits the trading range quite enough.

The market confusion remains and everyone is obviously waiting for the new year and the feeding of new data in order to make decisions.

Such an environment is of course the ultimate joy for '' scalping '' traders and this limited range of variation is excellent for making small profits by taking advantage of the ''elevator'' movement in both directions.

Already from last Friday I had mentioned that this behavior In view of the holidays was the most likely scenario.

The US currency has managed to limit its last weeks losses and return quite often to a limited upward movement which of course is of extremely short range and duration.

US debt yields remain at attractive levels which could potentially further strengthen the US currency However, this is not being achieved for now in view of the very shallow market and the holiday season as we mentioned.

In any case, my strategy of buying the US currency at every peak seems to be working so far, the American currency is returning to better levels, even temporarily, and for this reason, I do not see any significant reason for it to change.