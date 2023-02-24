Share:

The single European currency struggles to hold near 1,06 levels as mild pressures continue.

During the day yesterday, although new low prices in the last 2 months were recorded for the European currency, it maintained its constant behavior and gave reaction by temporarily returning above the level of 1,06 again.

The behavior of the market was completely compatible with our thinking as it was mentioned yesterday as the European currency was under mild pressures but without them to take on a large dimension.

The general picture of the market remains the same without showing any significant differentiation . With yesterday's macroeconomic data having a mixed picture as the development path of the US economy showed signs of fatihe on the other hand the inflathion pressures remain in high levels.

As I mentioned in yesterday's article, I find it difficult to find the catalyst that could put the European currency back on a strong upward trajectory, but on the other hand, the reaction behavior it exhibits is characteristic and with excellent fidelity.

Today's agenda is quite interesting as the development path of the German economy is announced and then the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index , Fed's favorite indicator which it monitors extremely closely in order to make its decisions.

Without any surprise on news , the behavior of the market most likely will remain the same, pressures that the euro can accept remain in the game, but in view of the closing of the week, it is most likely that these will be limited, as most possible the behavior of the reactions will remain in the foreground.