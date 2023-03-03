Share:

The single European currency has once again returned above the 1,06 level during the early hours of Friday as yesterday's pressures did not last long and the euro managed to react once again fully confirming this ability.

Just in my yesterday's article I had mentioned once again this special characteristic of the European currency which despite receiving significant pressures and with the development of the course of the downward channels was hitting new lows, the ability to give significant reactions was in the foreground with excellent fidelity.

Once again, the confusion in the markets remains, the economic agendas announce important economic data which favors temporarily both the two main currencies.

At the same time the rhetoric of the European Central Bank, which is well-known but often comes to the fore to remind us of its intentions, supports the European currency from receiving significant pressures.

So even yesterday officials of the European Central Bank maintained the aggressive tone and now several bets indicate that the final interest rate for the European Central Bank will be at 4%.

While some moderate statements now appear in the foreground that if the data do not change and inflationary pressures remain at high levels, there could be a change in ECB's thoughts for the possibility that 4% will not be enough.

In such a confusing environment the thought which it has already been maintioned in taking advantage of the range of fluctuation between the 1,05-1,07 levels with buying the US currency at the peaks and correspondingly the Euro at the dips it turned out that was not a bad idea at all.

At the same time the stock markets significantly reduced the pressures and returned to a positive trajectory again, which in turn strengthens the European currency as the need to buy the dollar as a safe haven currency is limited.

On today's agenda stand out the announcement on the course of the manufacturing sector and the service sector in the Eurozone and from the side of the US economy with much increased interest the ISM PMI indicator is expected , which captures the clima in the US economy . High prices is a harbinger of inflationary pressures and strong labor market , which is why the central bank is watching it carefully.

An announcement that will surprise and exceed expectations with increased prices is capable of bringing the US dollar back to the fore with strong intentions.

Nothing has changed in my thinking and I try to take advantage of the wide trading range by buying the US currency on the peaks and from the other side the Euro on sharp dips.

As I cannot currently detect any specific strong direction being created in favor of one currency or the other and even if new highs or correspondingly new temporary dips are observed, the range trading behavior with reactions I expect it to continue.