The single European currency has reacted once again and is back above the 1,07 levels after yesterday's pressures.

Yesterday's macroeconomic data favored the US currency creating an mild bullish momentum, especially after the announcements on retail sales in the United States where they pleasantly surprised.

As a result, the European currency came under pressure and retreated well below the level of 1,07, but finding strong support at the critical level of 1,0660.

It was the third time in the last eight days that at this level the European currency found significant support avoiding further losses.

In yesterday's article, I suggested a wait attitude ,in view of the macroeconomic news announcements, however, i pointed out the increased possibility that the dollar's dynamic will have some further continuation, especially if can be supported by the macroeconomic news, something that actually happened.

The maintenance of the good climate in the international stock markets and the statements of President Lagarde, who maintains a hawkish rhetoric, supported the European currency on critical level, with the result that there has been a mild reaction so far.

Market behavior confirms the thoughts that confusion remains largely, the pair is struggling to find a specific direction and trading is likely to continue within a wider range between the 1,06-1,08 levels.

Some peaks of the pair which will not have been substantiated by any important macroeconomic news or more hawkish statements by European officials are expected to provide once again opportunities for dollar purchases.

On the other hand the single European currency has proven that whenever it is under pressure it has the ability to react quickly and limit a large part of this losses.

In general as the market confusion remains buy on dips and sell on peaks strategy maybe is the best idea .