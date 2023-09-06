The single European currency continues to be under question but so far managed to defend the 1.07 level.
Yesterday did not provide any major surprises, mild pressures in the European continued and although the 1,07 level was the next challenge for the pair so far the euro remains marginally above this.
The announcement of some fundamental data did not vary much from estimates and the general picture that the European economy has significant questions remains in play.
As i mentioned in yesterday's article, the climate of doubt in the international stock markets currently favors the US currency, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.
Although there do not seem to be any major reasons and signs for stock prices to collapse, further losses are likely.
Αt the moment there are several conflicting forces in relation to the course of the stock market indices.
The high prices in interest rates have not yet left their mark on economies, but something that is likely to happen by the end of the year and reduce global demand and profitability while at the same time increasing the survival risks of some businesses.
In such an environment of uncertainty the US dollar is likely to find fertile ground for further gains.
But at the same time Liquidity is high and most of the fund managers waiting the trigger to redeploy funds when they see lower prices, which is reason to believe that beyond any further correction a stock prices collapse is not on the table at the moment.
With this rationale, the single European currency which has a very high correlation with the course of the main stock market indices will soon find supports and return to some mild or more intense reaction.
Retail sales in the eurozone and the ISM index for the course of business sector in the US stand out on today's agenda.
Buy on dips with the aim of mildly or strongest reaction remains the basic strategy.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 after EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is consolidating the bounce below 1.0750 after mixed Eurozone and German economic data released in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD drops back to 1.2550 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2550, having come under renewed selling pressure in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is weighed down by risk aversion on global growth fears amid rising oil prices. The US Dollar clings to recent gains ahead of US ISM PMI.
Gold oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US PMIs eyed
Gold Price seesaws within a key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss. Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price. US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.