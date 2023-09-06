Share:

The single European currency continues to be under question but so far managed to defend the 1.07 level.

Yesterday did not provide any major surprises, mild pressures in the European continued and although the 1,07 level was the next challenge for the pair so far the euro remains marginally above this.

The announcement of some fundamental data did not vary much from estimates and the general picture that the European economy has significant questions remains in play.

As i mentioned in yesterday's article, the climate of doubt in the international stock markets currently favors the US currency, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

Although there do not seem to be any major reasons and signs for stock prices to collapse, further losses are likely.

Αt the moment there are several conflicting forces in relation to the course of the stock market indices.

The high prices in interest rates have not yet left their mark on economies, but something that is likely to happen by the end of the year and reduce global demand and profitability while at the same time increasing the survival risks of some businesses.

In such an environment of uncertainty the US dollar is likely to find fertile ground for further gains.

But at the same time Liquidity is high and most of the fund managers waiting the trigger to redeploy funds when they see lower prices, which is reason to believe that beyond any further correction a stock prices collapse is not on the table at the moment.

With this rationale, the single European currency which has a very high correlation with the course of the main stock market indices will soon find supports and return to some mild or more intense reaction.

Retail sales in the eurozone and the ISM index for the course of business sector in the US stand out on today's agenda.

Buy on dips with the aim of mildly or strongest reaction remains the basic strategy.