EUR/USD: The Euro remains firmly above 1,07 as struggling to find direction

European single currency remains firmly above 1,07 level in a narrow trading range as confusion remains in markets.
Yesterday's market behavior was broadly quite predictable as the pair traded between the 1,07-1,08 levels in a relatively mild trading day without breaking any significant levels.
The return of the exchange rate from the peaks confirmed yesterday's thoughts that any peak in the pair is likely to give again good levels for positions in favor of the US currency, as breaking and staying above the 1,08 levels would be hard to justify, especially on a day without significant macroeconomic news.
We have now entered the last trading day of the week and the overall picture of the market does not show much changes.
The whole game regarding the course of the exchange rate continues to revolve around interest rates and the intentions of the two main central banks regarding future decisions.
Tones from the European central bank continue to be aggressive while in recent days and especially after the very strong US jobs data there are reasonable thoughts that the Fed will also return to more aggressive rhetoric.
However, more data may be needed to confirm this thought as a single evidence alone may not be able to support this change in Fed's rytoric.
In Today's agenda we have the meeting of the European leaders and it is expected with interest if there will be any statements regarding the prospects of the European economy.
While from the side of the US economy, later in the afternoon we have the announcement of the consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan, something that Fed's always look with interested.
In general i will not change my yesterday's thinking as the market remains under confusion.
I will keep a wait-and-see attitude and today. Unless, as yesterday, some levels appear at a new peaks of the pair without suported by fresh data, which will again give the possibility for positions in favor of the US currency.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds in daily range above 1.0700
EUR/USD continues to trade in its daily range above 1.0700 on Friday. The US Dollar manages to hold its ground against its major rivals as US yields stay near this week's highs. February UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY drops on reports about next BoJ governor, finds support ahead of mid-130.00s
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and attracts fresh sellers following an early uptick to the 132.00 area on Friday. The intraday slide picks up pace during the early European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 130.55-130.60 region in the last hour.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 after UK GDP
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.2100. The data from the UK showed on Friday that the GDP contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis while staying stagnant in the fourth quarter, not allowing Pound Sterling to gain traction.
Gold price rebounds above $1,860 ahead of US data
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward $1,870 early Friday after having touched its lowest level in a month below $1,860 earlier in the day. Market participants pay close attention to US Treasury yield-curve inversion and await US consumer confidence data.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.