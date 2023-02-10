EUR/USD: The Euro remains firmly above 1,07 as struggling to find direction

Share:

European single currency remains firmly above 1,07 level in a narrow trading range as confusion remains in markets.

Yesterday's market behavior was broadly quite predictable as the pair traded between the 1,07-1,08 levels in a relatively mild trading day without breaking any significant levels.

The return of the exchange rate from the peaks confirmed yesterday's thoughts that any peak in the pair is likely to give again good levels for positions in favor of the US currency, as breaking and staying above the 1,08 levels would be hard to justify, especially on a day without significant macroeconomic news.

We have now entered the last trading day of the week and the overall picture of the market does not show much changes.

The whole game regarding the course of the exchange rate continues to revolve around interest rates and the intentions of the two main central banks regarding future decisions.

Tones from the European central bank continue to be aggressive while in recent days and especially after the very strong US jobs data there are reasonable thoughts that the Fed will also return to more aggressive rhetoric.

However, more data may be needed to confirm this thought as a single evidence alone may not be able to support this change in Fed's rytoric.

In Today's agenda we have the meeting of the European leaders and it is expected with interest if there will be any statements regarding the prospects of the European economy.

While from the side of the US economy, later in the afternoon we have the announcement of the consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan, something that Fed's always look with interested.

In general i will not change my yesterday's thinking as the market remains under confusion.

I will keep a wait-and-see attitude and today. Unless, as yesterday, some levels appear at a new peaks of the pair without suported by fresh data, which will again give the possibility for positions in favor of the US currency.