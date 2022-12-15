The single European currency maintains levels of 1,06 after an extremely choppy Wednesday where the Fed's announcement of a 50 basis point hike in key interest rates leded in sharp volatility in both directions.
The announcement was fully expected and investors' attention was turned to the subsequent speech of the chairman of the fed Jerome Powell who did not surprise and was not able to create any positive environment for the US currency.
Although the dollar's first reaction during the announcement was to post some sharp gains there was no continuation of this behavior resulting in the pair returning and approach 1,07.
The stock markets for their part posted losses as the message sent to the markets by Fed's chairman was that the end of the process of raising interest rates may find the final number a little higher than estimates.
The market in recent days has discounted significant gains for the European currency while the announcement of inflation in the US economy two days earlier acted as a trigger to unlock the pair from 1,05 level.
The European currency benefits on the grounds that the Fed will slowdown its policy to increase interest rates, but something that is now known has started to digest quite a bit from the markets and i doubt if will be able to fuel an advantageous environment for the European currency for a long time.
The European Central Bank's decision is also fully expected for a 50 basis point increase and some surprise have a small chances. So the focus is on President Lagarde's subsequent remarks and comments on the course of the European economy and the reasoning of officials regarding inflation and the need for further interest rate hikes.
The possibility of having a choppy trading day again is high. With the dollar starting to gain some ground after a long time to have increased odds.
After a long time this might be the first time I'm seriously considering reversing my strategy and from buying the euro at every dip to buying the dollar at every peak .
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.2300 ahead of BOE decision
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2300 amid a broad rebound in the US Dollar. Hawkish Fed guidance and recession fears are supporting the safe-haven US Dollar. All eyes are now on the BOE policy decision, with the voting composition to be closely scrutinized.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650, ECB policy announcements eyed
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0650, as the risk-off mood gains traction, underpinning the US Dollar demand. The Fed projected a higher rate peak after announcing a 50 bps rate hike. The Euro awaits the ECB rate decision for fresh trading impetus.
Gold: 200-HMA pokes sellers, ahead of central banks, US Retail Sales
Gold price recovers from the intraday low as it picks up bids to $1,795 heading into Thursday’s European session. The metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the technical correction, as well as the market’s cautious mood ahead of the multiple central bank announcements.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
ECB Preview: Five reasons to expect Lagarde to lift the Euro with a hawkish hike Premium
Frankfurt's Weihnachtsmarkt is surely lit up nicely for Christmas – but the European Central Bank (ECB), headquartered in that German city, is unlikely to provide any gifts for markets.