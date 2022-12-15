The single European currency maintains levels of 1,06 after an extremely choppy Wednesday where the Fed's announcement of a 50 basis point hike in key interest rates leded in sharp volatility in both directions.

The announcement was fully expected and investors' attention was turned to the subsequent speech of the chairman of the fed Jerome Powell who did not surprise and was not able to create any positive environment for the US currency.

Although the dollar's first reaction during the announcement was to post some sharp gains there was no continuation of this behavior resulting in the pair returning and approach 1,07.

The stock markets for their part posted losses as the message sent to the markets by Fed's chairman was that the end of the process of raising interest rates may find the final number a little higher than estimates.

The market in recent days has discounted significant gains for the European currency while the announcement of inflation in the US economy two days earlier acted as a trigger to unlock the pair from 1,05 level.

The European currency benefits on the grounds that the Fed will slowdown its policy to increase interest rates, but something that is now known has started to digest quite a bit from the markets and i doubt if will be able to fuel an advantageous environment for the European currency for a long time.

The European Central Bank's decision is also fully expected for a 50 basis point increase and some surprise have a small chances. So the focus is on President Lagarde's subsequent remarks and comments on the course of the European economy and the reasoning of officials regarding inflation and the need for further interest rate hikes.

The possibility of having a choppy trading day again is high. With the dollar starting to gain some ground after a long time to have increased odds.

After a long time this might be the first time I'm seriously considering reversing my strategy and from buying the euro at every dip to buying the dollar at every peak .